Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the Premier League when it comes to increasing the value of his squad, according to a study conducted by BettingOdds.com.

BettingOdds have been using data from Transfermarkt to determine which Premier League clubs have seen the biggest increases and decreases in player values throughout the reigns of their current managers.

The study only includes players still at the club, rather than those that have left, and analyses the changes in their market values as documented by Transfermarkt. It's also worth nothing that West Brom haven't been included, because Sam Allardyce has only recently replaced Slaven Bilic.

While Klopp does have the benefit of being one of the Premier League's longest-serving managers - meaning he's been privy to a longer time period to increase the value of his players - the outcome of the study is nonetheless very impressive.

It's claimed Klopp's reign has seen player values at Anfield rise by an incredible £523.8m, during a period which has seen him guide the Reds to Champions League and Premier League glory.

A significant portion of that is made up by Trent Alexander-Arnold alone. Having just turned 17 when Klopp became Liverpool gaffer in October 2015, the England right-back's value has shot up from a mere £500k to a staggering £98.5m while working under the German.

Of course, managers can only work with the resources they have, but even when Liverpool's increase in player values is compared in proportion to the rest of the Premier League, the half-billion uplift still represents the biggest percentage gain throughout the division at 111.4%.

In that respect, Burnley's Sean Dyche impressively comes second at 104.9%, having more than doubled the value of the squad at Turf Moor since first taking the Clarets job in 2012.

Title rivals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, unfortunately find themselves at the other end of the spectrum. They're the two managers with the biggest decreases in player value in purely monetary terms, while they rank 19th and 16th respectively for percentage decrease as well.

Here's a look at the results in full, starting with the biggest increases in player values in pound sterling...

1.Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - Was: £470.3m Now: £994.1m Increase/Decrease: £523.8m

2.Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - Was: £645.3m Now: £950.7m Increase/Decrease: £305.4m

3.Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - Was: £202.1m Now: £380.3m Increase/Decrease: £178.2m

4.Dean Smith (Aston Villa) - Was: £149.2m Now: £300.1m Increase/Decrease: £150.9m

5.Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - Was: £310.1m Now: £432.5m Increase/Decrease: £122.4m

6.Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) - Was: £82.8m Now: £155.1m Increase/Decrease: £72.3m

7.Sean Dyche (Burnley) - Was: £66.8m Now: £136.9m Increase/Decrease: £70.1m

8.Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) - Was: £138.2m Now: £176m Increase/Decrease: £37.8m

9.Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion) - Was: £182.5m Now: £213m Increase/Decrease: £30.5m

10.Ralph Hasenhüttl (Southampton) - Was: £190.5m Now: £215m Increase/Decrease: £24.5m

11.David Moyes (West Ham United) - Was: £246.2m Now: £236.2m Increase/Decrease: -£10m

12.Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) - Was: £197.8m Now: £187.2m Increase/Decrease: -£10.6m

13.Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) - Was: £254.5m Now: £241.2m Increase/Decrease: -£13.3m

14.Carlo Ancelotti (Everton) - Was: £474.6m Now: £453.4m Increase/Decrease: -£21.2m

15.Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - Was: £769m Now: £740.6m Increase/Decrease: -£28.4m

16.Scott Parker (Fulham) - Was: £236.1m Now: £194.7m Increase/Decrease: -£41.4m

17.Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - Was: £569.3m Now: £496.5m Increase/Decrease: -£72.8m

18.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) - Was: £757.4m Now: £675.3m Increase/Decrease: -£82.1m

19.Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur) - Was: £843.3m Now: £663.6m Increase/Decrease: -£179.7m

And now the biggest increases in player values as a percentage...

1.Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - Was: £470.3m Now: £994.1m Increase/Decrease: 111.4%

2.Sean Dyche (Burnley) - Was: £66.8m Now: £136.9m Increase/Decrease: 104.9%

3.Dean Smith (Aston Villa) - Was: £149.2m Now: £300.1m Increase/Decrease: 101.1%

4.Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - Was: £202.1m Now: £380.3m Increase/Decrease: 88.2%

5.Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) - Was: £82.8m Now: £155.1m Increase/Decrease: 87.3%

6.Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - Was: £645.3m Now: £950.7m Increase/Decrease: 47.3%

7.Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - Was: £310.1m Now: £432.5m Increase/Decrease: 39.5%

8.Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) - Was: £138.2m Now: £176m Increase/Decrease: 27.4%

9.Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion) - Was: £182.5m Now: £213m Increase/Decrease: 16.7%

10.Ralph Hasenhüttl (Southampton) - Was: £190.5m Now: £215m Increase/Decrease: 12.9%

11.Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - Was: £769m Now: £740.6m Increase/Decrease: -3.7%

12.David Moyes (West Ham United) - Was: £246.2m Now: £236.2m Increase/Decrease: -4.1%

13.Carlo Ancelotti (Everton) - Was: £474.6m Now: £453.4m Increase/Decrease: -4.5%

14.Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) - Was: £254.5m Now: £241.2m Increase/Decrease: -5.2%

15.Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) - Was: £197.8m Now: £187.2m Increase/Decrease: -5.4%

16.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) - Was: £757.4m Now: £675.3m Increase/Decrease: -10.8%

17.Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - Was: £569.3m Now: £496.5m Increase/Decrease: -12.8%

18.Scott Parker (Fulham) - Was: £236.1m Now: £194.7m Increase/Decrease: -17.5%

19.Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur) - Was: £843.3m Now: £663.6m Increase/Decrease: -21.3%

