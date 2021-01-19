Conor McGregor is only days away form making his much-anticipated return to the UFC Octagon.

McGregor's clash with Dustin Poirier will be his 'Fight Island' debut but he is no stranger to Saturday's opponent.

The pair first met at UFC 178 in 2014, with McGregor pulling off a resounding first-round victory.

McGregor made light work of Poirier that night, landing a venomous combination to floor the American inside the first round.

The referee immediately called the fight to a close as McGregor notched up yet another dominant victory.

However, much has changed since that night in Las Vegas, with both fighters growing in leaps and bounds since then.

Poirier is a different beast nowadays and will be hoping to offer McGregor a much sterner test than he did last time out.

However, McGregor has made ample improvements of his own and looks to be in the best shape of his life as fight night rapidly approaches.

Poirier will find no comfort if he looks to McGregor's previous fight, either.

Way back in January 2020, McGregor took just 40 seconds to take Donald Cerrone to school with a supreme performance.

The slow-motion footage was recently posted online and it shows that McGregor's merciless tirade was nigh on perfect.

McGregor has been promising the world a masterpiece against Poirier, but some might argue that he already delivered one vs Cerrone last year.

The variety of blows that McGregor was able to land in such a short space of time shows his versatility and power.

In truth, Cerrone never stood a chance as McGregor smothered him with an overwhelming array of brutality.

The Irishman is a man who loves to explode into a fight, and will again be targeting the opening exchanges against Poirier.

If Poirier can survive that opening onslaught however, we could have an upset on our hands.

Either way, Saturday night is beckoning and we can't wait to see 'The Notorious One' back in action.

News Now - Sport News