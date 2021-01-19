Hammers face serious competition for £10.8m-rated star after new interest emerges

West Ham’s pursuit of Boulaye Dia appeared to be gathering momentum.

The Hammers were heavily linked with a swoop for the Stade Reims striker and there were plenty of reports surrounding that pursuit.

Eurosport reported last week that the Irons had made an enquiry for the player and were ready to pay around £15m to bring him to the London Stadium.

However, it now appears that there is interest from elsewhere in signing the Senegal international.

Sport Witness carries a report from Le 10 Sport, who claim that the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 is now wanted by two other Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are said to be in the hunt for the forward, who has scored 12 goals in 18 games thus far this term.

Both Palace and Fulham are said to have expressed an interest and are in the process of obtaining information ahead of a possible bid.

Neither side has made a bid yet, while Russian side Krasnodar are also said to be interested.

Dia has a contract that runs until 2022 and is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Dia has been pulling up trees during his time in Ligue 1 this season and has a scoring rate that is currently better than PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

He is only 24 and is likely to keep improving, especially if he makes the move to the Premier League.

West Ham appear to have dallied a little too long and they are now facing serious competition in the race to land their target.

Don’t be surprised if a bidding war emerges.

