Everton latest news: New agreement won't stop transfer pursuit

When Leighton Baines retired, Everton already had their heir.

Indeed, Lucas Digne has established himself as one of the Toffees' most influential players in recent seasons, replacing a modern-day legend at Goodison Park since the moment Baines hung up his boots.

So, having enjoyed a natural succession there, perhaps the club will be looking to perform a similar transition on the opposite flank.

Though there's no suggestion Seamus Coleman is set to follow his former teammate out of the game just yet, this season has certainly been difficult for him.

With just over a year left on his contract, the Irishman has only been able to make seven Premier League starts so far. As a result, reports from The Athletic could make more sense.

Writing in his column yesterday, David Ornstein revealed that Tariq Lamptey's recently-signed contract at Brighton was unlikely to put Everton off trying to chase his signature, along with a number of other suitors.

It is thought that Brighton do not tend to stand in players' way should a suitable offer for their services arrive, though that is hugely unlikely to come in during what remains of this month.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

As a potential heir to Coleman's throne, Lamptey looks ideal.

A searingly quick right-back, the former Chelsea youngster averages more progressive carries per game (8.67, via FBRef) than either Coleman or Ben Godfrey have mustered this season with the latter's powers seemingly on the wane at this stage of his career.

In his pomp, Coleman was famous for his ability to drive up the pitch, something Lamptey is doing with aplomb this season.

In fact, the 20-year-old averages 1.33 carries into the penalty area per game, something bettered only by Richarlison in the regular Everton starting line-up, despite Lamptey's generally deeper staring position given his right-back berth.

Everton have seen the joy lining up a natural successor can bring when Digne replaced Baines. Should they continue to chase Lamptey, they may just enjoy that success again.

