Hammers need to pay over £30m to land striker target

West Ham are in the market for a new striker.

The Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month and it appears they are making moves to replace him.

There have been links with plenty of strikers, including the likes of Stade Reims’ striker Boulaye Dia, AFC Bournemouth’s Joshua King, and Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik.

One name that has emerged in recent days is Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

And Sport Witness now carries a report from three separate Spanish outlets: Estadio Deportivo, ABC Sevilla, and Diario de Sevilla.

They all have different takes and Diario reports that a bid of €30m (£26.7m) has been rejected because it is significantly below his actual value.

Sevilla believe they will get another bid, though, and Estadio reports that the two clubs are continuing negotiations, with Sevilla hoping to make a €20m (£17.8m) profit on En-Nesyri, who they signed for €18m (£16m).

That would mean West Ham need to bid around £33.8m to get their man, and Estadio back that up by claiming they need to make an offer of around €35m (£31.2m) plus plenty of variables.

En-Nesyri has scored 12 goals in 25 outings this season and can also play on the left wing as well as through the middle.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this certainly seems to be gathering momentum.

West Ham are in desperate need of a striker and they are clearly casting their net far and wide.

A move for En-Nesyri would come with some degree of risk – he has only ever played in Spain and it is not clear how he would adapt to life in England.

He is a Morocco international with 35 caps, scoring 11 goals, and one has to think that a deal worth around £31.2m would be something of a bargain.

The Hammers banked around £20m for Haller – it shouldn’t be that much of a stretch to reach the 23-year-old’s asking price.

