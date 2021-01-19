Leeds United latest news: Midfielder transfer expected to be completed

The Wigan Athletic academy line has produced some much-talked-about players in the last year or so.

Indeed, Joe Geldhart at Leeds United, Alfie Devine at Tottenham Hotspur and the Latics' Kyle Joseph have all been in the news of late despite the wider issues Wigan are facing.

With Leeds reportedly enjoying what they've been seeing from Geldhart behind the scenes, The Sun's Alan Nixon has claimed the Yorkshire giants could soon welcome a former teammate of his.

While conducting a Q&A on Twitter, Nixon was asked whether or not young midfielder Sean McGurk had his heart set on a move to Elland Road.

This comes after Phil Hay of The Athletic recently touted the 17-year-old as someone Leeds may make a bid for despite his links with a move to Rangers.

Nixon claimed the idea of a move to Leeds was 'attractive' to the player and, in an earlier tweet, suggested the move would 'get done at some point.'

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

This batch of young Wigan talents certainly do seem to be making a name for themselves.

For the player himself, it's easy to see why a move to Leeds would be attractive.

Indeed, they have enjoyed an upward trajectory under one of the most enigmatic coaches in the game at the moment who has previously shown a willingness to trust young players, with the likes of Pascal Struijk coming to the fore this season.

Described as a player who can be 'so effective' in games in terms of scoring and creating goals, it could be an exciting move for him.

