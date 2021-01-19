West Ham transfer news: Multiple plates spinning in striker search

Since the departure of Sebastien Haller, the proverbial rumour mill has gone into overdrive for West Ham United.

The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri, Boulaye Dia and Adam Armstrong have all been linked with a move to the London Stadium during the January transfer window, with Michail Antonio lacking cover and competition in equal measure.

Speaking on the Touchline Talk Podcast, Dean Jones has shared some insight into how many plates are spinning for The Hammers at the moment.

When asked by Pete O'Rourke about the reported bid for En-Nesyri, Jones revealed he was of interest, though is unlikely to be the only forward on their radar.

"I've spoken to people at West Ham over the last week and that's certainly not the only deal that's ongoing right now," he said at the 16:44 mark onwards.

"Boulaye Dia from French club Reims is definitely someone that they're pursuing.

"This is typical West Ham, they never have just one deal in motion, they often have two - maybe even three deals - ongoing at the same time."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Moyes is light on firepower at the moment, West Ham are in a fortunate position this season.

Clearly, the idea of strengthening when possible is an attractive one, but the fact the Irons are sitting comfortably in the top ten means they do not have to rush into anything, with Moyes himself hinting he was wary about adding to the list of poor strikers the club have signed.

With that in mind, it might be promising to hear they've actually got options on the go, allowing them to choose the right deal at the right time.

