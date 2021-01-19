Wolves latest news: Tim Spiers delivers latest Fosun insight

Things certainly aren't going to plan for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

Second-bottom in the Premier League based on the form of the last six games, Nuno Santo's side are enduring perhaps their most difficult spell under his watch, with the club's Fosun owners recently reportedly making the decision not to spend more money in the January window.

Writing about the top brass at Molineux, The Athletic's Tim Spiers has provided an interesting insight.

While answering questions in the mailbag, Spiers revealed the hierarchy have not changed their ambitions of trying to break into the Champions League, though now accept it may take longer than initially hoped.

Indeed, they are not thought to be operating on blips and will avoid making rash decisions, treating Wolves like a business in a similar manner to how they view their fashion and eSports assets.

The overall strategy is said to be growing every part of the club rather than simply throwing money at problems, with Spiers noting their ownership is not a 'vanity project'.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While fans may not like to hear their club is being run like a business, that approach has been hugely successful for Wolves since Fosun took over in 2016.

They have spent big - including a £70m splurge in the summer just gone - and it is promising to hear their ambitions remain the same. Ultimately, the drive to continue their upward trajectory looks to still be there.

Fosun have proven willing to back their manager. Now, it's up to him to work on improving what he already has in order to prove he's worthy of more funds at the end of the season.

