£3.6m-rated Newcastle man nearing January exit

Newcastle United have endured a genuinely dispiriting few days.

Steve Bruce’s side have lost all of their last four games in all competitions and were well beaten on Monday night.

Following defeats to Leicester City and Sheffield United in the Premier League and Arsenal in the FA Cup, they were thumped 3-0 by the Gunners at the Emirates in the league.

It has left the club 15th in the Premier League, seven points clear of the relegation zone, but Fulham have a game in hand on them.

With the January transfer window open, it appears that there could be an exit on the cards too.

Sport Witness carries a report from Turkish outlet Asist Analiz, who claims that defender Emil Krafth is a target for Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Turkish club are said to be close to securing the signature of the defender, who has been with the club since 2019.

Newcastle paid £5m to sign Krafth from French club Amiens back in 2019, and has made five appearances in the Premier League this season.

He was deployed at right-back against Arsenal on Monday but it seems he is set to depart in the coming days.

It isn’t clear how much Istanbul are willing to pay to sign the full-back, or if it’d be a loan or a permanent deal, but he is valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Krafth hasn’t really done all that much to earn a stay at St James’ Park.

He has only been used sporadically by Bruce this season, and his appearance against Arsenal was his first in the league since Boxing Day.

One has to wonder if Newcastle will try to replace him and this may not exactly be the time to weaken the squad.

Newcastle haven’t won a league game since December 12th, when they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1.

One has to hope that if Krafth does go permanently, for whatever fee, the money is reinvested into the squad.

A new right-back may well be needed.

