European club make formal offer for £5.4m-rated Spurs exile

Danny Rose needs to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The former England international just hasn’t been in Jose Mourinho’s plans at any point this season.

He has been exiled from the club’s senior squads, and has actually been playing for the Under-23s, making appearances against Derby and Leicester.

Spurs’ kids lost both games, 2-1 to Derby and 5-1 to the Foxes.

And now it seems that there is a club interested in giving Rose an escape route from the north London club.

Sport Witness carries a report from Turkish outlet Sabah claiming that there has been an official offer made by Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

Rose has a contract that expires in the summer and it seemed that he would be forced to wait out his deal and eventually leave on a free transfer.

Trabzonspor have made a bid both to the club and to the player.

There is no indication of what kind of offer has been made, or if there is a significant fee involved, but one has to expect Spurs will be writing off a major sum if he does leave this month.

Rose is valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt and it also isn’t clear if he is open to a move to the Super Lig.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The 30-year-old desperately needs a fresh start.

His time at Spurs seems over and he just isn’t playing.

A move to Turkey would see him move from the most famous league in the world to relative obscurity but it could also guarantee him some actual playing time.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Switching to Trabzonspor would require him taking something of a hit to his ego.

But at the end of the day, the equation is clear: He either stays and doesn’t play, or he leaves and gets some minutes.

News Now - Sport News