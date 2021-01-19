Goalkeepers scoring goals is always a beautiful thing to behold.

It only happens once in a blue moon, but whether it's the number one coming forward for a last-minute set piece or scoring from astonishingly far out, it always makes for cracking entertainment.

Only five 'keepers have ever achieved the feat in the Premier League with Peter Schmeichel and Brad Friedel starting the trend, finding the net as auxiliary strikers in the last embers of games.

Goalkeepers scoring goals

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic all joined the club thanks to some outrageous long-ball-cum-shots from their own final third or penalty area.

And while the wait for the next goalkeeping strike in the Premier League goes on, we've been gifted a truly unique strike in the Football League that might be the greatest we've ever seen.

That's because Cheltenham vs Newport County's clash in League Two was graced by a mind-blowing goal that must be a contender for the longest-range strike in football history.

King finds the net for Newport

Besides, we've seen plenty of goalkeepers finding the net in our time, but we're not sure we've seen any of them do so from a goal kick, but that's exactly what Tom King achieved on Tuesday.

With a little wind for assistance, the Newport shot-stopper saw his delivery float deep into the opposition half, before taking a wicked bounce over the head of his Cheltenham counterpart.

It's certainly a once-in-a-season moment that needs to be seen to be believed and you can check out the truly wild goal down below:

Somebody get this lad nominated for FIFA's Puskas Award already - we love it.

Massive gust of wind in Cheltenham

There's something distinctly Sunday League when the elements take over in English football matches, reminding us all that largely trivial things like the weather can still have a massive impact.

Besides, if it wasn't for the infamous wind at Stoke City, we might never have seen the most recent goalkeeping finish to grace the Premier League - and King has followed in his footsteps.

So, no matter what the 25-year-old goes onto achieve in a career that has graced everywhere from Milwall to the England U17, you can rest assured he'll never forget this moment of madness.

