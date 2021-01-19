Liverpool latest news: Champions wary over January transfer window

When Virgil van Dijk suffered a long-term injury not long after Liverpool had conceded seven goals away at Aston Villa, you could have been forgiven for thinking their defence was in for a major addition during the January window.

Indeed, it was something club legend Jamie Carragher urged to happen on Sky Sports and, naturally, plenty of names have been linked with a move to Anfield.

However, speaking on the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones has provided an update.

When asked by Pete O'Rourke if the Premier League champions were looking to bring in another defender, Jones revealed there was a degree of skepticism for two reasons.

"There is some skepticism about whether this is the right moment to do it," he said from the 8:59 mark, potentially in regard to the notoriously difficult January transfer window.

"Virgil van Dijk is working on his rehab. They do still think there's a chance he'll be back before the end of the season.

"They've done largely ok since he hasn't been there."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Strangely enough, Liverpool's problems appear to be in attack.

While having to rely on Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as central defenders is not exactly ideal, they have conceded only eight goals in the fourteen league games since the Dutchman was ruled out of action.

With Carragher recently noting how the Reds' frontline was the position in which they are struggling at the moment, making a late move in January just months before Van Dijk is due to return would seem somewhat rash.

Jurgen Klopp has fashioned a relatively tight defence without the need for spending. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he improve the frontline once again.

