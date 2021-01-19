Spurs rivalling European giants for £27m-rated La Liga man

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in the market for reinforcements.

The club are enjoying a fine season and are currently fifth in the Premier League.

They are only four points off leaders Manchester United, though Manchester City have a game in hand on both sides.

Spurs are still in the FA Cup, where they will face Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round, play Wolfsberger in the Europa League, and are set to play Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup.

It remains to be seen how successful the season will end up being – one has to think that qualifying for the Champions League and winning a trophy would be a huge success – but the club do appear to be eyeing reinforcements as they look to finish the season strongly.

Sport Witness carries a report from German outlet SportBILD, claiming that Spurs are rivalling Bayern Munich for the signing of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

The 23-year-old has been frozen out under Zinedine Zidane and has not played for the club in La Liga since October, in the 4-1 win over Huesca.

He was initially absent due to injury, missing the games against Valencia and Villarreal, but has since been on the bench for every Liga game.

In total, he has played just 23 times for Real and it seems both Bayern and Spurs are ready to offer him an escape route.

Real are said to be willing to loan Militao out, though the report makes it clear that this is a deal that is more likely to take place in the summer instead of in January.

The six-cap Brazil international is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt and Spurs have done plenty of business with Real in the past, signing Gareth Bale on loan and Sergio Reguilon permanently in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is one to keep an eye on.

The report states that Toby Alderweireld could potentially leave at the end of the season and if that is the case, Spurs will need to find a replacement.

A deal for Militao would be bringing in a player who can only improve the backline.

He is an exceptional defensive prospect and last season, he averaged 1.7 tackles per game in La Liga from 15 appearances, 1.3 interceptions, 1.2 fouls, 2.7 clearances, and a pass success rate of 87.5%, per WhoScored.

If they can get him on loan, this would be an incredible deal for Spurs.

