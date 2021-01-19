Manchester United news: Luke Shaw lauded after display vs Liverpool

Luke Shaw was one of Manchester United's outstanding performers in their 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

It feels like an eternity since Shaw broke onto the scene as a precocious youngster at Southampton, but he's finally delivering on the promise that defined his teenage years.

The length of time that has elapsed between Shaw's emergence and the current day may have skewed perceptions of his ability somewhat.

Perhaps he is not yet the world-class talent that he was tipped to be, but how many youngsters have plunged into the footballing wilderness after being touted as the next big thing?

That Shaw is holding down United's left-back berth with consistently solid displays speaks volumes about the level he's at right now.

His steady improvement has enabled him to keep Alex Telles out of the side and his weekend display showed exactly how far he's come.

Not only did the 25-year-old keep Mohamed Salah uncharacteristically quiet, he was a threat on the front foot and picked his opportunities to get forward wisely. If it weren't for Alisson's outstretched leg, Shaw would have provided Bruno Fernandes with a priceless winner following an excellent move down United's left.

With the dust now settled from the North West derby, Sky Sports journalist Gerard Brand delivered his verdict on the game and took the opportunity to laud Shaw's input before labelling him as the poster boy of United's recent improvement.

"His man-of-the-match performance at Anfield summed up his progression this season: dominant and constantly harrying Mohamed Salah at one end - according to Graeme Souness, he handled the Egyptian better than any defender he's seen - and creating more than any other United player at the other.

"Alex Telles' arrival will have no doubt created much-needed competition, and Shaw looks to have reacted with a string of consistent performances.

"To some, Shaw was the epitome of post-Fergie Manchester United - an expensive flop. But despite this being his seventh season at Old Trafford, he is barely at his peak at 25.

"As we know, the modern full-back must attack and defend in equal measure. There is room for improvement in his delivery, but Shaw looks to have his power back, and is becoming the poster boy for this improved Manchester United."

Shaw's transformation does embody much of the collective improvement that has been taking place at United in the past twelve months.

He has risen from a difficult few injury-stricken years as a reformed player and looks worthy of his position in a title-challenging starting XI. It looked for some time that he may fall into obscurity, but now he's edging towards his pinnacle and building a strong case for an England call-up.

With Ben Chilwell the only obvious natural option available to Gareth Southgate as things stand, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Shaw - who is valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt - add to his eight England caps in 2021.

If he continues in this rich vein of form, a place in Southgate's squad for the delayed Euro 2020 competition could well be on the cards.

News Now - Sport News