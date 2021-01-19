Spurs star faces anxious wait over potential January move

Dele Alli’s future remains up in the air.

The Tottenham Hotspur star remains out of the reckoning under Jose Mourinho and simply isn’t playing enough.

Alli has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, but just six of those have been starts, and only one of those has come in the Premier League.

That game was against Everton, on the opening day of the season, and he has not played a single minute in the league since the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on December 16th.

Since then, he has been on the bench against Wolves, Leeds United, and Fulham, and has not been in the squad versus either Leicester City or Sheffield United.

There is said to be interest in signing him from PSG, with Mauricio Pochettino now in charge at the French club.

Eurosport claims that the deal may not be done until the very final week of the January transfer window.

Alli is said to be unclear on whether Spurs will sanction a loan move to the French capital, with Spurs making it clear that they will not include an option to buy in any deal.

The player himself is not said to be that keen on leaving the club, while chairman Daniel Levy believes he can still have a future at the club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Alli really does need a move.

He needs to be playing if he is going to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships at the end of the season.

And at the moment, it doesn’t seem like he is going to have any chance whatsoever to earn a spot in Mourinho’s XI.

The Portuguese seems to have made his mind up.

Now, it comes down to whether Spurs will be kind enough to allow him to seek the minutes he needs elsewhere, or whether they will force him to stay.

We all know what the right answer is.

