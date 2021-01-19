Spurs could find ideal solution to creativity woes with January move

Christian Eriksen remains on the market in the January transfer window by all accounts.

There have been plenty of reports surrounding the Denmark international’s future following his move to Inter Milan.

The Denmark international has not managed to force his way into Antonio Conte’s squad, making just six starts in all competitions.

He has played just once in the last seven outings in Serie A, appearing for 20 minutes in the 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria.

He was not even in the squad against Hellas Verona, with Conte clearly sending a message that he does not believe the 28-year-old is good enough.

Eurosport reports on the potential of a return to Tottenham Hotspur, who sold him for £20m last year.

Eriksen made a total of 305 appearances during his time in north London, scoring 69 goals and laying on 89 assists.

A potential move back to Spurs has been mooted and Eurosport claims that there is only a slim possibility that a deal could be done in the January transfer window.

Were a deal to be done, it would be a loan, and the club are limited by the number of foreign players already in their squad.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would actually be a great deal for Spurs.

They have lacked a proper creative spark in recent months and one has to think that the inclusion of Eriksen in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI would help with that.

Per FBref, only four players in the club’s squad currently have an expected goals (xG) rate over one: Harry Kane (9.9), Son Heung-min (6.5), Steven Bergwijn (1.7), and Tanguy Ndombele (1).

Bringing in a proper playmaker would surely increase the chances produced, and help Spurs score more goals than they are currently.

If they can find a way to bring Eriksen in on loan, Spurs ought to do it.

