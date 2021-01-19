Chelsea suffered a fifth defeat in eight league games against Leicester to leave Frank Lampard on the brink.

The Blues boss desperately needed his side to build some momentum after the narrow 1-0 win over Fulham.

Yet his side got off to the worst possible start, conceding after just six minutes to Wilfried Ndidi.

Ndidi struck from long-range following some quick thinking from a corner from his Leicester teammates.

Things were to get even worse for Chelsea when James Maddison doubled Leicester's lead shortly before half-time.

Maddison had earlier hit the woodwork from the edge of the area, but the playmaker made no mistake as he latched onto a ball played over the top of Chelsea's haphazard backline and slotted calmly past Edouard Mendy.

Jamie Vardy missed a couple of chances to pile on the humiliation. It mattered little, though, as Brendan Rodgers' men surged to the top of the Premier League table.

Timo Werner thought he'd set up a dramatic late finale, only for his goal to be disallowed.

Chelsea fans need not rely on their horoscopes to predict that this could spell bad news for Lampard.

In fact, prior to kick-off, talkSPORT reported that he could be sacked if they lost at the King Power Stadium.

Roman Abramovich may have a very difficult decision to make in the coming days.

News Now - Sport News