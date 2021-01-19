To cast doubt on Thierry Henry's supremacy at Arsenal is tantamount to sacrilege.

With 175 Premier League goals, the Frenchman remains the club's greatest striker of the Premier League era - at least on paper, anyway.

We add that caveat not because we aren't overawed by the World Cup winner's panache, style and accuracy to this day.

Indeed, Henry's status as Arsenal's finest forward is rarely questioned at all.

However, Theo Walcott has had the audacity to do just that by tipping his hat to one of his former teammates ahead of Henry - Robin van Persie.

His comments might attract derision from some, seeing as Walcott himself never really lived up to the hype following his arrival from Southampton as a teenager.

Yet his experience playing alongside the Dutchman does make his opinion worth considering.

And when asked about the best players he featured alongside at the Emirates, he couldn't help but rave about Van Persie.

"I spoke to someone about this the other day actually, and debated a couple, but it would have to be Robin," Walcott told talkSPORT's GameDay Football Podcast.

"For me, Robin van Persie was the best finisher I've ever seen, genuinely better than Thierry Henry, better than anyone I've seen because he genuinely made it look so easy.

"He always knew he was going to get it on that left foot and he made my job so easy, he really did because I'd do something, give it to him, and you knew he was going to score for you.

"That was the way he was, genuinely that few seasons where he was really going for that Golden Boot and he would go for it, and he was an absolute dream to play with, that left foot was incredible, and I don't think there's ever going to be a player like him ever again."

The resentment many Arsenal fans felt when he left for Manchester United - where he won the title under Sir Alex Ferguson - is still felt and so he sometimes doesn't get the credit he deserves.

It's certainly a bold claim to suggest Van Persie was a better finisher than Henry. Perhaps he was more powerful, but the truth is it's hard to judge his legacy in north London.

