Some transfer rumours just never quite go away and once again, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

AS has suggested the La Liga side are still keen on the Gunners attacker, citing manager Diego Simeone as an admirer and mentioning a difficult working relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, while also mooting him as a possible Real Madrid signing.

Which presents Arsenal with an interesting conundrum. If a decent offer for Lacazette is tabled this month, do they bat it away or use this as an opportunity to cash-in on the former Lyon man?

No player has scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal this season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling to find the net, but Lacazette will turn 30 before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

So, how should Arsenal respond to an Atletico bid should it arrive before the close of the transfer window? GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their verdicts below...

Jack Saville

"It would be foolish for Arsenal to cash-in on their top goalscorer in the middle of an already underwhelming season for the club. However, with Lacazette's contract due to expire in June 2022 and given the fact he'll turn 30 in May this year, the Gunners should be willing to entertain offers in the next transfer window.

"Lacazette's return of 57 goals and 26 assists in 149 Arsenal outings is certainly not to be sniffed at, but he's not indispensable either. If there is truth in reports suggesting the France international does not have a healthy relationship with Mikel Arteta, then Arsenal shouldn't hesitate to offload him once the season reaches its conclusion."

Jonathan Gorrie

"With Mesut Ozil's wages having finally been shifted, there doesn't appear to be a real need to sell Lacazette.

"While the Frenchman has endured something of a difficult season, he is not alone in that. Despite Arteta's side struggling to create until recently, he still leads the way for goals and, given the fact the Gunners boss seems reluctant to play Aubamayeng through the middle, represents Arsenal's best hope of experience in the central striking position.

"Should Emile Smith Rowe continue his rapid rise or a new signing come in to help create more chances, it'd seem silly to move Lacazette just the ammunition arrives."

Christy Malyan

"Arsenal really can't afford to have two ageing strikers on the books who are both high earners, and sadly for Lacazette, the club have just put all of their eggs in Aubameyang's basket by handing him a new contract.

"But in truth, there has been an obvious imbalance within the first team squad since Aubameyang's January 2018 arrival so I would argue shifting Lacazette has actually been a long time coming and both the player and the north London club will quickly emerge all the better for it.

"There may be a short-term concern in the fact Lacazette is Arsenal's top scorer during a season in which they've desperately struggled to impress offensively.

"But barring a minor miracle, the best Arsenal can hope for in the Premier League this season is fifth or sixth place, which is hardly an achievement when compared to their historic standards.

"So what's the worst that can really happen? Eddie Nketiah gets more game-time, Arsenal miss out on Europa League football for a year and in the summer they put the Lacazette money to good use.



"It's not an ideal scenario but its by no means devastating either and the Gunners will probably get more for Lacazette now than in the summer, when his contract will have just six months left to run."

