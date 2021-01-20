Frank Lampard is under serious pressure as Chelsea manager after losing to Leicester City.

Dark clouds have been circling over Stamford Bridge for some time now with wins over Leeds United and Fulham standing as anomalies in their rotten Premier League form over winter.

It might feel like yesterday that Chelsea were being tipped for title contention, but now everybody is on the same page that the Blues face an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

Leicester 2-0 Chelsea

And after more than £200 million of spending in the summer, questions are being asked of Lampard and his suitability for the job, particularly given Roman Abramovich's infamously high standards.

But what we do know for certain is that Chelsea's performance at the King Power Stadium won't have done his job security any favours, slumping to a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

Sure, Chelsea were unlucky to have a goal and penalty chalked off by VAR, but make no mistake that Leicester were the better side on the night, scoring both their goals before half-time.

Lampard faced with the sack

Wilfred Ndidi got the party started within the first 10 minutes with a stinging left-footed strike before James Maddison wrapped up the three points when he finished a long ball over the top.

As a result, Chelsea find themselves marooned in eighth place, nine points behind table-topping Leicester and perhaps on the brink of their latest managerial sacking.

In fact, there was reason to believe that Lampard could have been giving his last ever post-match interview as Chelsea boss after the Leicester defeat, according to a report by talkSPORT.

Lampard's final interview?

They explained before the game that Chelsea could make the decision to sack Lampard if the team came up short at Leicester, which, of course, is exactly what happened a few hours later.

And if Tuesday night's interview was indeed his final in the role, then it wasn't exactly a positive note to end on because Chelsea fans weren't happy with the way Lampard blamed his players.

"Beaten by the better team," Lampard readily admitted, per Goal. "They were sharper than us, ran more than us and they looked in form - we looked out of form.

"Disappointing goal from a set piece and the second goal is just not good enough.

"There were quite a lot of moments where our sharpness wasn't there, those are moments you have to dig in and the basics are important like running and sprinting and we didn't do that."

You can check out a video of the full interview with Lampard down below:

Chelsea fans aren't happy

One fan replied: "The blame game is Frank's only strength at the moment."

Another penned: "Lampard throwing the players under the bus for the fourth time this season, yet pundits won't talk about it. They would have turned it into a big topic if it was Mourinho."

A third tweeted: "He's doing this again. He thinks he's Mourinho. Their performance is only going to drop."

A fourth responded: "Lampard keeps blaming his players, when he is obviously the one not doing the #Basics!!"

While another chipped in: "With this interview, I don't think Lampard can survive the season."

It's clear to see that Lampard is feeling the pressure at Stamford Bridge more than ever and only time will tell whether Abramovich will decide to bring the axe down on the Blues' record goalscorer.

As things stand, the signs aren't exactly positive, but Lampard can at least console himself with the fact his tumultuous managerial reign won't begin to tarnish his unforgettable playing career.

