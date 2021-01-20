Leicester City are top of the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers' side reached the summit on Tuesday evening thanks to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison netted the goals in the first half, with the Foxes turning in one of their best team performances of the season.

It begs the question; can Leicester emulate their incredible 2015/16 campaign and win the Premier League title?

At this moment in time, you'd be a fool to rule that out. However, the Foxes players are staying grounded, as was revealed by James Maddison in his post-match interview.

The 24-year-old playmaker has earned a reputation for speaking honestly and insightfully to the media after games.

Tuesday evening was no different, as Maddison gave arguably his best interview yet to Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves after beating Chelsea.

"Top of the Premier League, sounds nice doesn't it? Probably for 24 hours," the in-form Leicester player said.

"It's a good one psychologically because we've worked really hard and halfway through the season, to be sitting top, is a great achievement for us and one we can build on.

"But like you said, don't think you've seen a more complete team performance from us so far this season.

"Had a bit of everything, a bit of tactical nous and quality when needed.

"We work hard every time on stifling the opposition and their threats. Credit to the manager as well, we had a little switch at half-time to go to a 4-4-2 out of possession, 4-3-3 in possession still.

"Little things like that, thinking on our feet, the lads out there, we dealt with the threat out there and deserved three points."

Maddison as then asked by Shreeves about the 'dirty work' Leicester players do for Rodgers in every game, to which the Englishman replied: "You don't play for Brendan Rodgers if you don't do the dirty work, it's as simple as that.

"He always reiterates that it's a running game. You can't have passengers, you can't carry anyone in this league. A team like we are, we need to stay together.

"If we want to stay up there for the longevity of the season, there might be teams who can spend more than us, but that team spirit at Leicester City is all to see."

The Leicester star was then asked by Shreeves whether his team can win the title in 2020/21 after temporarily taking top spot.

"I'm going to have to be boring here with my answer because you can get sidetracked," Maddison replied. "We're top of the table right now because we don't think that way.

"I'm sorry I have to say it Geoff, but the most important game is the next game. Last week it was Southampton, this week it was Chelsea and now it's Brentford in the FA Cup.

"As cliché as it is, that's how we've got to work and that's why we're top of the table. We have that mentality.

"That's where we want to be, we're not up there by fluke. People might talk about the Uniteds, Liverpools, Tottenhams or whatever.

"Let them talk, we'll do our business in the background. Come the end of the season, hopefully we have a chance of being right up there.

Can we get Maddison on Monday Night Football at some point this season please?

A top quality interview and many Twitter users were mighty impressed, as you can tell from the reaction below.

If Maddison isn't interested in moving into management when his playing days are over, then he's certainly got the potential to be a brilliant pundit in the future!

