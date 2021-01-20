Spurs eyeing superb summer swoop for £31.5m-rated Bundesliga ace

Tottenham Hotspur already appear to be planning for the summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently fifth in the Premier League table and are just four points off current leaders Manchester United.

Spurs are also competing in the Europa League; they will face Wolfsberg in the Round of 32.

In addition to that, Spurs remain in the FA Cup and have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Manchester City.

It remains to be seen how successful the season will end up being for Mourinho’s men but it appears they are already identifying potential acquisitions.

Eurosport reports on Tuesday that the club are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Spurs believe that the 26-year-old is exactly the kind of player who can make a real difference to their squad, and bolster their hopes of being successful both at home and abroad.

Sabitzer is a full Austria international with 44 caps to his name, and he can play in a variety of positions; on the right wing, left wing, up front, in central midfield, and in attacking midfield.

He has made a total of 207 appearances for Leipzig, scoring 46 goals and laying on 38 assists.

Sabitzer is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2022.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Spurs need to get this deal done.

It is not hyperbole to suggest that Sabitzer could be exactly the kind of player they need right now.

He is excellent at moving the ball; per FBRef, he averages a pass completion rate of 79.8%, with 90% over a short distance, and 83.4% over a medium distance.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

He also makes the majority of his pressures – when he is attempting to win a ball back – in the middle third, and averages an xG plus expected assist rate of 0.4 per game.

That is an elite ratio for a midfielder, meaning he should be scoring a goal or providing an assist at least every three games; for a rate of 12.6 per season in the Premier League were he to make the switch.

It would be an incredible signing.

News Now - Sport News