Roman Reigns has been on a collision course with The Rock ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam five months ago.

He debuted his new heel persona during his comeback in August, won the Universal Championship one week later and has run roughshod on SmackDown - alongside Paul Heyman - ever since.

'The Head of the Table' first went after his own cousin Jey Uso to kick off a 'bloodline' story and he's now asserting his dominance over the entire roster.

Given WWE decided to run with that angle, many fans can see it ending only one way - with a huge match at WrestleMania against The Rock.

While that hasn't explicitly been teased on TV, both Dwayne Johnson and Reigns have hinted that it could indeed happen.

Once again this week, Roman reaffirmed his ambition to go toe-to-toe inside the ring with his real-life cousin, suggesting that WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood would be the perfect setting.

"We’ll go to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, and I think it just makes sense," he told WWE on FOX.

"He’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment.

"I think some magic would be made."

We certainly wouldn't argue with you there, Roman.

If he steps into the ring with The Rock, it will easily be the biggest WWE match of this Millenium.

Reigns' current story is finally establishing him as the 'top guy' that Vince McMahon has always wanted him to be and there's only one icon that stands a genuine chance of ending his dominance.

Not only would The Rock be a believable opponent, but the match would surely signify a passing of the touch, establishing once and for all that Reigns is the biggest star of his generation.

News Now - Sport News