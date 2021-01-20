Chelsea Football Club are in the midst of a crisis.

After a bright start to the 2020/21 season which saw Frank Lampard's side labelled as 'title challengers', the Blues now sit eighth in the Premier League after a 2-0 loss to Leicester on Tuesday evening.

The west London side have lost six of their 19 league games this season and are now only two points clear of bitter rivals Arsenal.

Due to the team's current predicament, Lampard is at risk of losing his job, something no one could have predicted back at the start of the December when Chelsea were flying.

In fact, the manager's former Blues teammate, Joe Cole, was adamant that the team could "win everything", a forecast that's beginning to look worse with every passing week.

“Frank won’t thank me for saying this, but they can win everything," Cole told The Mirror.

"If you’re Arsenal, you can’t win the league. Nor Leicester. Chelsea are in the mix of three or four teams who can win the Premier League and five or six who can win the Champions League.

“It’s a better team than when they won the Champions League in 2012. Frank’s putting together a better team and that’s a big credit to him.

"They’re looking like a team, they’ve got the makings of a great team. I can see the winner of the Premier League coming from Chelsea, Spurs or Liverpool.

"Chelsea have got a massive chance. They’ll be there or thereabouts. I can’t say for sure they will do it but, in my opinion, there’s as good as the other two.

"It’ll be one of those three.”

The beauty of hindsight, eh? Both Manchester City and Manchester United failed to get a mention from Cole back in December, but they're both comfortably clear of Chelsea in the table now.

Leicester were also ruled out of the title race by Cole. However, the Foxes are now nine points ahead of the Blues after their victory on Tuesday night.

But what about Chelsea's chances of winning the Champions League? Well, they'll have to get past La Liga table-toppers Atletico Madrid in the last-16 first, which is a tall order for a side hopelessly out of form.

Cole's prediction isn't looking great - to say the least - but we all make the same mistake from time to time.

