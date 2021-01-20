The Miz has had some huge moments and matches during his impressive WWE career.

He's a Grand Slam champion, having runs with the WWE title, the United States Championship, the Tag Team belts and of course, the Intercontinental Championship - which he has won eight times.

Since arriving on the main roster in 2006, 'The A-Lister' has had massive bouts against the likes of John Cena, The Rock and Daniel Bryan.

To suggest he's a rather underrated WWE Superstar is certainly fair. Miz might not be a true main-eventer, but he's one of the best we've seen in the last decade or so.

But who does the man himself rate as the greatest to ever do it in the squared circle?

Speaking recently, Miz named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, jumping on one of the hottest trends amongst sports entertainment fans.

He named his childhood hero The Ultimate Warrior as his first pick, telling The Sun:

"He was my favourite as a child. Growing up there was no one bigger than the Ultimate Warrior."

The Miz then named one of his great rivals, John Cena, and The Rock on his mountain.

"The reason that Cena’s on there is that he led WWE for longer than any Superstar. He's sold more shirts and captivated more audiences than anybody.

"Out of anybody, he taught me the most in the ring. Just being in the ring with a person like John Cena, you find out, 'This is what I have to do to become the top guy - to become the face of WWE.'"

Speaking about The Rock, Miz added:

"The Rock made me love WWE again. Every time he talked, I wanted to hear what he was going to say next. Every time he was in the ring, I wanted to see what was going to happen.

"It’s kind of crazy, I did get in the ring with Rock and feel the energy and the electricity. The Rock says he's 'the most electrifying man in sports-entertainment' - that’s true."

So who rounds off Miz's Mount Rushmore? Himself, naturally.

"I usually just do me, me, me, and me," he concluded.

Well, as good as four huge Miz faces would be on the side of a WWE mountain, we prefer his picks of The Ultimate Warrior, John Cena and The Rock next to him.

News Now - Sport News