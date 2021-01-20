When RETRIBUTION turned up to cause havoc on WWE's main roster last year, fans were excited about what was to come for the new chaotic faction.

Sadly, all their early momentum has stalled due to weak booking and the group - led by Ali - are currently nothing more than mid-carders at best.

In fact, one of the original five masked members hasn't even stuck around.

Mercedes Martinez - a trailblazer on the independent scene - has since returned to continue her career in NXT, probably hoping to forget all about those few weeks she was on SmackDown and RAW.

Speaking ahead of the first-ever women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Martinez gave an explanation as to why her main roster call-up - and role with RETRIBUTION - didn't work out.

"I can dive into that and let people know what was going on. It’s pretty much, I was given an opportunity and I took the opportunity, not knowing what the outcome would be," she told PWInsider.

"You have to make the best of everything you can, but when that opportunity came, it wasn’t for me.

"When you hit the pinnacle of your career, as I did, hitting 20 years, you want to make the most of your career and make it part of a legacy.

"I just think being part of that group, it’s not hidden fact that it was me, I don’t hide the fact, I don’t mention it, only because it was just a small part of what the bigger picture is.

Martinez went on to say that while she didn't fit the mould of RETRIBUTION, she has no hard feelings about how things unfolded.

"It’s kind of one of those things where it’s, ‘This is where Mercedes is, but maybe it doesn’t fit the mould, doesn’t fit her career.' It was no hard feelings.

"I just think we had two different plans, I wanted one thing to go one way, and they had a different outlook. I wish them success, to all those part of the group, and I wish them the best."

While RETRIBUTION continue to stall on the WWE main roster, Martinez has returned to carving her own path in NXT and that certainly isn't a bad thing.

