We finally appear to be edging closer to the long-awaited clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, with promoter Eddie Hearn - who represents Joshua - declaring the fight a 'done deal' earlier this week.

No date or location has yet been revealed for the world heavyweight championship unification clash, but when the pair do meet, a former sparring partner of Floyd Mayweather has tipped Fury to finish Joshua inside the distance.

Dmitry Salita, who is probably most remembered during his own career for a 76-second defeat at the hands of Amir Khan in December 2009, believes that Fury's training set-up will prove key in the outcome of the fight.

Fury raised more than a few eyebrows when he parted ways with his former trainer Ben Davison prior to his rematch with Deontay Wilder last year.

Davison was the man that Fury credited for helping him confront depression and shed over nine stone in preparation for his comeback to the ring in June 2018.

Davison had also cornered Fury in every fight since that comeback. However, 'The Gypsy King' opted to replace Davison with trainer SugarHill Steward from the legendary Kronk Gym in Detroit.

Salita believes that this switch will prove crucial in helping Fury become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

"Kronk is pretty simple, it’s really a lot of emphasis on the basics. I would say Kronk boxing is a combination of the best elements of the European stand up style, with the improvisation, rhythm, balance and emphasis on power punching of the American style of boxing," said Salita of the gym's trademark style, per talkSPORT.

"It combines both of those elements to deliver the best result. At the Kronk we always look for knockouts, but it comes in a natural type of way.

"So for sure Tyson Fury is going to go out and try to knock Anthony Joshua out. Tyson Fury is a big favourite against Anthony Joshua and he’s going to keep getting better with SugarHill in his corner."

Fury certainly showed a new side to his arsenal in his first fight working alongside Steward, as he planted his feet, punishing Wilder with stiff shots at every opportunity.

The seventh-round TKO victory saw Fury claim the WBC heavyweight championship, setting his firmly on a collision course with IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Joshua.

As great as Fury was on that night last February in Las Vegas, Salita believes that he will only get better the more he works with Steward:

"SugarHill’s Kronk boxing style is perfect for Tyson Fury. The system of boxing is perfect for him, he’s a great fighter for the system – he’s a born fighter with a very strong mind.

"He beat Klitschko at his peak, so he’s a tremendous, rare talent. That, combined with the skills learnt with SugarHill makes him unbeatable, or as close to unbeatable as you can come.

"Their philosophy on boxing is very similar, in terms of the aggression and the go-get ‘em style, and both SugarHill and Tyson share a passion to be the best in a natural way, being who they are.

"They align in and outside of the ring in terms of combat."

The stakes for the showdown between Fury and Joshua could not be any greater. The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis nearly two decades ago.

If Salita is correct in his thinking, we might just see the best version of Fury that we have ever witnessed when he finally steps into the ring with Joshua.

News Now - Sport News