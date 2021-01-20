Kai Havertz is really struggling to make his mark at Chelsea.

The German midfielder was signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for a fee of £72m, making him the Blues' record purchase.

Expectation was high for a player who took the Bundesliga by storm, but Havertz has now scored just one goal in his first 16 Premier League appearances.

The 21-year-old was handed a rare start in the English top-flight by Frank Lampard against Leicester City on Tuesday evening and he certainly didn't repay the manager's faith.

Havertz was anonymous throughout his 67 minutes on the pitch, failing to create a single chance or attempt a shot on goal.

So just how have things got so bad for a player seen by many as the future of the German national team?

Well, Frank Lampard's tactics are certainly not helping, with Havertz once again deployed in a midfield three against Leicester, a position he is evidently not suited to.

The below video from @KOVACBALL entitled 'Explaining Kai Havertz' highlights that point perfectly and it's time the Chelsea boss alters his setup to properly accommodate 'King Kai'.

Explaining Kai Havertz

As the video explains, Leverkusen used to tinker their system to suit Havertz's needs and allow him to weave his magic between the lines.

At Chelsea, he's played deeper, which means the German is expected to defend far more and it's something he's not particularly good at.

His role in Lampard's midfield three also sees him clash with Mason Mount, as both players are constantly eager to express themselves in attacking areas.

If the Chelsea boss is to persevere with his 4-3-3 setup, then Havertz should be omitted from the starting XI until he fully understands what's required of him.

But the manager simply cannot afford to do that with a player who's both immensely talented and cost an extortionate amount of money.

To get the best out of the former Leverkusen man, the Blues boss needs to implement a 4-2-3-1 system with Havertz as the team's number 10.

However, where would Mount, arguably Chelsea's best player this season, fit in if that change in formation were to be made by Lampard?

There's a reason why the job of a manager is viewed as one of the most stressful in the world...

