WWE recently confirmed the details for WrestleMania 37, with the event taking place over two nights on April 10 and 11.

'The Showcase of the Immortals' has been moved from Hollywood to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WrestleMania 36, of course, was set to air from that venue last year but was moved to the Performance Center at short notice.

In fact, it's now been almost a year since any fans were allowed to attend a WWE event in person.

For the last few months, the ThunderDome has been home to every RAW, SmackDown and PPV event, which has allowed fans to create a virtual atmosphere.

It's not the same, of course, but according to Stephanie McMahon, we may not have to deal with a virtual crowd for too much longer.

Speaking to TMZ this week, she confirmed that WWE are looking to bring back live crowds and WrestleMania 37 will be the first opportunity to do that.

"I'm thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance," McMahon said.

"That's the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet 'cause we're still trying to figure out all the different machinations."

Raymond James Stadium is also hosting Super Bowl LV on February 7 and McMahon says WWE will be watching the NFL's logistics closely to see how they pull it off.

"We're gonna learn a lot from [the NFL] logistically and really best practices, what works, what doesn't work," Stephanie continued.

"But, man, we can't wait to come in and for two nights hopefully really rock that pirate ship."

We can't wait, either. Of course, in-person attendance will all depend on what state the world is in four months time but right now, WWE are definitely making some exciting plans.

News Now - Sport News