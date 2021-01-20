Parkhead may be empty but swathes of Celtic supporters have made their feelings clear about the current state of the club.

While current conditions do not allow a single supporter into Paradise, protests have been held on the periphery.

Indeed, with what was supposed to be Celtic's march to a glorious tenth league title in a row descending into chaos, both Neil Lennon and the board have been subject to huge criticism.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Following the manager's recent outburst in regards to the fallout of the club's ill-fated mid-season training camp in Dubai, change could soon be afoot.

Sources close to Celtic have told GIVEMESPORT that senior figures of previous involvement with the club believe Lennon is set to resign from his post with former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe coming in as a replacement.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Vitality Stadium following their relegation at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and has recently emerged as one of the bookies' favourites for the Celtic job.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Celtic have certainly enjoyed a huge amount of success on this front before.

Brendan Rodgers largely rebuilt his reputation after turning the Glasgow giants into a free-flowing expansive side while winning trophy after trophy and the comparisons with Howe are obvious.

Indeed, he is another fairly young coach with an esteemed reputation for attacking football who may need a new challenge after his last season working in the Premier League.

While any hopes of winning the league this season look remote at best, perhaps Howe can use what remains of the campaign to assess his options ahead of an overhaul this summer, should the potential deal go through.

News Now - Sport News