The 2021 Formula 1 season is very quickly approaching, and Lewis Hamilton is still yet to sign a new deal with Mercedes for the upcoming campaign.

Hamilton tied Michael Schumacher’s record for most drivers’ championships won last season, bringing his title win total to seven.

Contract negotiations between Hamilton and Mercedes have apparently hit all kinds of road bumps recently with the two parties involved both looking for different clauses to be in said contract.

One main apparent problem is that Lewis is looking to sign a multi-year deal, whilst the German giants are only looking to extend the Brit’s contract for another year.

However, some top names involved with F1 aren’t buying in to the drama.

One of those being none other than F1 legend Bernie Ecclestone, who has claimed that the contract drama “is all for show.”

Former Mercedes team boss Eddie Jordan disclosed this information, whilst also revealing that Ecclestone is one of his regular sources.

Whilst speaking to Auto Bild, Jordan claimed that “apparently they disagree on the terms” which more or less confirms earlier reports that the talks between the two parties have stalled.

“I have heard that Lewis wants more than Mercedes is willing to pay and it’s also about sharing the team’s income and playing an influential role in the Mercedes group.

“If I was the boss of Daimler, I would show him the door and say, ‘either you drive on our terms or you go’”.

Ecclestone has now spoken on the issue with Roger Benoit for a piece on the issue in Swiss newspaper Blick, in which he discloses that he believes the contract drama is “all for show.”

“It’s so that Lewis in particular stays in the headlines during these dreary weeks”.

With the new season almost upon us and Hamilton seeking his record-breaking eighth drivers championship win, hopefully we will see the two parties come to an agreement.

