Southampton latest news: Major worry emerges

One of the major success stories in Southampton's season so far is how they've largely dealt with the absence of Danny Ings.

Last year, the England international was the only truly reliable source of firepower for the club with no other Saints player scoring more than five Premier League goals.

So then, early season predictions may well have centred around any success for Southampton being almost wholly reliant on keeping him fit.

While the 28-year-old leads the goalscoring charts for the club this time around, Ralph Hasenhuttl does appear to have introduced more goals from other parts of the team too.

In fact, Saints have lost just two of the five games they've played without him thus far, with the likes of Che Adams, James Ward-Prowse and Jannik Vestergaard not too far behind Ings in the scoring charts.

Indeed, that notion of having to deal without him may be something Saints have to get used to.

According to EuroSport, there is a fear Ings will not extend the deal that runs out in 2022 after seemingly stalling on a new contract, one the club expected him to sign towards the end of last year.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring the situation should Saints get to a stage where the £18m-rated (Transfermarkt) prized asset enters the final year of his contract.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Hasenhuttl recently mused that life would go on with or without Ings and the fact he's seemingly started to find a formula to work around not having the striker in the team is promising.

Clearly, any team would miss a player capable of amassing a 22-goal haul in the Premier League but at least there are signs that any kind of over-reliance on him has somewhat subsided.

The business end of the campaign is now huge for Southampton. Should they continue to mount a challenge for European qualification, perhaps there will be a chance to keep him at St. Mary's.

If they don't, this summer could be the end of his time back home.

