Arsenal are reportedly set to reward Emile Smith-Rowe for his fine form with a new contract before the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

That's according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who reveal that he's in line to receive a salary increase in the shape of a £40,000-per-week deal.

The enchanting playmaker has played a pivotal role in Arsenal's transformation in recent weeks and injected creativity into a side that was devoid of spark in the weeks preceding his first start of the campaign against Chelsea.

That just a handful of fine performances from Smith-Rowe look set to double his salary speaks volumes about the nature of the industry he's working in.

How much were you earning before you turned 21? For most mere mortals, a £10-per-hour wage working in a low-skilled job would have done quite nicely.

For the most promising up-and-coming footballers, a weekly salary that exceeds the national average - £36,611 per year in 2019 according to the Office for National Statistics - in the UK has become the norm.

In order to put that statement to the test, here at GIVEMESPORT we've gathered salary data from Spotrac, The Independent and The Athletic to rank the 16 highest Premier League earners under the age of 21.

The listed salaries range from £27,500-per week up to a staggering £140,000-per-week.

As you would probably expect, the usual suspects - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City - dominate this list, but there are also a handful of inclusions from some of the less prestigious clubs in English football.

On the basis of this information, Smith-Rowe will move into joint-ninth place when he pens terms on his reported new deal.

Take a look at the highest young earners below...

16. Rhian Brewster - £27.5k-per-week

15. Nathan Ferguson - £28.8k-per-week

14. Phil Foden - £30k-per-week

13. Jack Clarke - £30.6k-per-week

12. Mason Greenwood - £35k-per-week

11. Rayan Ait-Nouri - £36.5k-per-week

10. William Saliba - £40k-per-week

9. Tariq Lamptey - £40k-per-week

8. Ki Jana-Hoever - £40.3k-per-week

7. Billy Gilmour - £43.2k-per-week

6. Ferran Torres - £46.1k-per-week

5. Pedro Neto - £50k-per-week

4. Brandon Williams - £65k-per-week

3. Fabio Silva - £80k-per-week

2. Gabriel Martinelli - £90k-per-week

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120k-per-week

