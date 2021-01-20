Amad Diallo joined up with the Manchester United first team last week and has now participated in his first few training sessions with the Red Devils.

The teenager, who arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta in a deal worth an initial £19 million, was described by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as “one of the most exciting young prospects in the game” following his move to Manchester.

"It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition,” the United boss added. "He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come."

Adjusting to life in a new country while forcing your way into the first team of one of the world’s biggest football clubs would be a daunting challenge for any player, let alone an 18-year-old lad who has only played 59 minutes of senior football.

But Diallo - who is described as ‘disciplined, dedicated and extremely determined’ by coaches who have previously worked with him - appears to possess the mindset required to take everything in his stride.

Based on the information from his first few training sessions, United fans have every reason to feel excited about their latest signing.

Solskjaer said this week that Diallo has already made a big impression on him and his teammates.

"Very good,” Solskjaer told reporters, per Goal, when asked how Diallo has settled. “He can handle the ball, he has enjoyed training and makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age.

"There will need to be some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle of the physical part of the Premier League but I can't see it being too long until he's in the squad."

How long is ‘too long’? Well, it could be sooner than even most supporters had expected.

"It might be quicker than that (four to five weeks)," Solskjaer added. "He has definitely settled down well, the players have taken to him and he is a very good character, very polite, smiley boy who works really hard.

"He's doing his sessions, getting used to us. Of course, there's always a period of adjustment needed but he's settling in well."

There’s even speculation that Diallo, who has reportedly been “amazing” in training, could make his debut within the coming days.

United fans are also pleased to see that Bruno Fernandes, arguably the team’s biggest leader, appears to have taken young Diallo under his wing.

Diallo was seen receiving some words of advice from the Portuguese maestro and it might not be long before we see the pair of them teaming up together at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Diallo has been watching footage of another Portuguese superstar during his off-time.

The starlet recently posted a video of himself watching a compilation video of Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo. He wrote: “See how Ferguson looks at his son who has become a legend. Beautiful.”

The Old Trafford faithful have everything crossed that Diallo ends up following in Ronaldo’s footsteps by becoming the next United hero.

