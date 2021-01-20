Chelsea star Mason Mount speaks out about his friendship with Declan Rice

Chelsea star Mason Mount has spoken out about his friendship with Declan Rice, saying that the pair have a natural chemistry having both started their careers at the club’s academy.

England midfielder Mount joined Chelsea at the age of six before Rice followed suit a few years later.

And the midfield duo, aside from being lifelong friends, have established themselves as regular starters under Gareth Southgate, as they have won ten caps for their country so far.



Mount, when asked about his England teammate, was quick to point out that it's only natural they are so close.

He exclusively told the UMM YouTube channel in the latest episode of Assumptions:

"It's weird because we're just boys, we've grown up together. We've both been on our different journeys and now [we're] coming back together, playing against each other and playing with each other. It's mad."

Mount and Rice have demonstrated on a couple of occasions that, apart from forming an effective partnership in the midfield, they can cause mischief off the pitch as well.

The 22-year-old famously made the headlines for a prank he pulled on his old pal.

In the video, which quickly went viral, Mount scared the living daylights out of Rice after he caught him napping while on holiday together in Dubai.

Mount could not hide the pride of recording such an iconic clip, but admitted his "special" England debut is the proudest moment of his career so far.

He laughed: "Nah, I'm not... It's up there with the best video I think I've ever seen, and I think I ever will see, but the England debut is just a bit more special!"

The Blues favourite made his debut in the 4-0 win over Bulgaria back in 2019, playing alongside his childhood friend in the midfield.

Mount and Rice started together in England's 4-0 thrashing of ten-man Iceland in the Nations League at Wembley last year.

And a reunion could be on the cards in the near future as Rice continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, with Frank Lampard's future far from certain, whether Marina Granovskaia will agree to sanction such a move remains to be seen.

