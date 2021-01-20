Crystal Palace latest news: Journalist predicts positive future for £45m-rated player

Enjoying his best goalscoring campaign in years, Wilfried Zaha's importance to Crystal Palace needs little further explaining.

The club's record goalscorer at Premier League level and highest-valued player in the squad, the only major worry in regards to his time at Selhurst Park are the links with a move abroad.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have been credited with an interest of late and, as Zaha closes in on the final two years of his contract, Palace fans may be somewhat concerned about his future.

However, writing in his mailbag for The Athletic, Matt Woosnam has revealed he personally thinks the Ivorian will STAY at his boyhood club for the rest of his career.

At the end of his contract, Zaha will have turned 30, which may put any potential elite-level suitors off, particularly if there is a dip in performances as he passes past what is usually considered the peak of a player's career.

Indeed, Woosnam believes this summer is the last big chance for him to move to a Champions League club and that it is somewhat unlikely anyone will pay as big an asking price as Palace are after.

During the summer of 2019, The Guardian suggested Palace valued him at £100m, so it does seem fairly implausible a team would be willing to match that, particularly given the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

In an ideal world, Zaha would sign a new contract in the summer and commit his final years as a top-level talent to Palace.

Still, while an elite-level club may not be interested by the time he's 30 that does not necessarily mean he'd have no suitors so Palace do risk losing him for free if a contract isn't forthcoming. After all, he did hand in a transfer request in 2019 and recently opened up on Jamie Carragher's podcast about wanting to join Arsenal that summer.

Valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, this summer does look to be a big one in his career.

