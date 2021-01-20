Aston Villa latest news: Journalist provides transfer update

Like many clubs, Aston Villa are conducting a relatively quiet transfer window.

Seemingly happy with their lot after enjoying a wonderful Premier League campaign so far, there don't appear to be many obvious holes in Dean Smith's side. Indeed, only the top five and Leeds United have scored more goals than them, while only Manchester City have conceded fewer.

Still, the proverbial rumour mill has been churning from a Villa perspective, albeit in a slower fashion than you might usually expect during a transfer window.

Marseille's Morgan Sanson has been strongly linked with a move to the Midlands and the BBC have suggested talks over a potential transfer have already begun.

Still, while answering a fan's question on Twitter, The Sun's Alan Nixon shared more insight into the mooted deal.

In one tweet, he claimed Villa had already been put off by a £25m valuation of the midfielder while previously interested in a move, but then suggested it could be 'game on' if that price came down to £13m.

Though he does hint he'd be surprised at such a drop in valuation, perhaps the collapse of Ligue 1's broadcast deal should be taken into account as clubs scramble to try and raise funds.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, that kind of price seems like a manageable fee for a Premier League side - particularly one who have shown a willingness to spend like Villa - but waiting to see what happens with Ross Barkley might be a better way to go.

Fulfilling a similar position to that of the Frenchman, Barkley has proven to be a key figure for Villa since joining and, though Frank Lampard was reportedly keen to take him back to Chelsea, it is unclear as to what a potential successor at Stamford Bridge might think.

Given the England international is already flourishing in Smith's set-up, it surely makes sense to chase him on a permanent basis as a priority.

