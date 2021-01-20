Leeds latest transfer news: Bielsa would 'love' to sign PL speedster in January

While the Leeds United attack has been waxed lyrical about on plenty of occasions this season, there's no doubt they are currently struggling.

Without a goal in 270 minutes, Marcelo Bielsa's side look in need of a lift on all fronts, though the goals drying up is certainly a particular worry given that's what much of their success this season was built upon.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Sport, the Elland Road chief would love to bring in another attacker during what remains of this month's transfer window.

They claim the Argentine would be keen on bringing Adama Traore to West Yorkshire amid his reported contract standoff with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Director of Football Victor Orta is believed to be keen on a move for the Spaniard having worked with him at Middlesbrough with both Liverpool and Manchester City also credited with an interest.

Still, Sport do say Wolves would be unwilling to let the 24-year-old depart for much less than £40m at this point.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given the relative lack of activity in the transfer window so far as football finances largely reel from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's tough to imagine Leeds suddenly paying what would be a club-record fee.

Indeed, such expenditure does seem more likely in the summer.

For now, Leeds' blip is worrying, though perhaps not as drastic as it may seem. According to Understat, their xG remains amongst the top four in the Premier League, so perhaps the finishing is just leveling off after some stunning goals against the likes of Newcastle and West Brom.

Traore would be an exciting signing (last season, no one completed more dribbles per game than him in the Premier League via WhoScored) but, for the moment, Leeds might be better trying to ride it out.

