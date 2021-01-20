Kevin De Bruyne has exceeded all expectations since joining Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The Belgian midfielder wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip at Chelsea, so the jury was still out when he completed his £55 million move to the Etihad Stadium.

Five-and-a-half years later and De Bruyne is now regarded by many as the standout player in the Premier League and one of the best midfielders - if not *the* best - in the world.

But where does he rank among the greatest midfielders in Premier League history?

Rio Ferdinand and Robbie Savage were asked this question live on BT Sport ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Ferdinand said: “I think he’s still got some way to go to be right amongst it.

“I think he’s just outside the top six or seven. I’ve written a list here…”

Ferdinand named the following seven midfielders he believes are still ahead of De Bruyne.

Frank Lampard

Four-time Premier League winner who scored 177 Premier League goals (fifth highest in history) and provided 102 assists (fourth highest in history).

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend who scored 120 Premier League goals for his boyhood club and also registered 92 assists.

Roy Keane

Arguably the greatest captain in Premier League history, Roy Keane won the title seven times with Manchester United.

Paul Scholes

One of the most naturally gifted midfielders English football has ever produced, Paul Scholes won 11 Premier League titles and scored 107 league goals.

Patrick Vieira

One of Arsenal’s best ever players, Patrick Vieira helped inspire the Gunners to Premier League glory in 1998. 2002 and 2004.

Yaya Toure

Unstoppable at his peak, Yaya Toure won three Premier League winners’ medals with Manchester City.

David Silva

David Silva won four Premier League titles with Manchester City and oozed class during his 10 seasons in England.

“I think he’s still got some way to go to be beyond those guys,” Ferdinand added.

It’s quite hard to argue with any of Rio’s shouts, although it surely won’t be too much longer before De Bruyne cements his status among that list of Premier League greats.

In the eyes of some, though, he’s already there.

Watch Ferdinand and Savage’s discussion in full here…

