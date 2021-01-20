Manchester City earned a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night thanks to late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

City took the lead in the 79th minute through Silva, while Gundogan doubled the hosts’ advantage from the penalty spot.

However, City’s opening goal was hugely controversial. Rodri was in an offside position when he dispossessed Tyrone Mings but somehow VAR did not disallow the goal.

Rodri laid the ball off to Silva, who slammed the ball past Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez from the edge of the box.

It was a fantastic strike - but should the goal have been allowed to stand?

Rodri was about 20 yards offside! Surely VAR should have ruled the goal out.

Football fans on social media couldn’t believe what they’d just witnessed…

So, why was it allowed to stand?

Even BT Sport’s resident referee Peter Walton initially thought it should have been offside, until he took a deeper look at the current rules...

ESPN’s Dale Johnson revealed on Twitter: “Tyrone Mings chesting the ball was judged by the officials and the VAR a deliberate act to play the ball and that reset the offside phase, bringing Rodri onside.”

This was echoed by BT Sport's Jake Humphrey...

So, at least there’s some sort of explanation - but not one that many will agree with.

