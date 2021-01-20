Leeds offered opportunity to sign £13.5m-rated nine-goal ace

Leeds United made a major striker signing in the summer.

They brought in Rodrigo from Valencia, and the Spaniard has effectively supplemented the threat of Patrick Bamford, who remains the club’s first-choice forward.

The only other striking option at the club is Tyler Roberts, but he has played just 265 minutes in the Premier League this season across nine games.

And it now appears that Marcelo Bielsa’s side could be given the opportunity to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

Bamford has shouldered the burden of being first-choice, scoring 10 times in 18 games, while Rodrigo has three goals in 16 outings.

Football Insider reports that Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Montpellier striker Andy Delort.

The striker has scored nine goals in 18 games for the French club this season and Leeds could be tempted to make a move for the striker this month.

The report states the club are attempting to secure a striker who can profit from their repeated crosses into the box, though Bielsa would rather sign a player in the summer and work with him throughout pre-season.

Delort is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Although Bielsa’s stance may make this deal difficult, he really ought to reconsider.

The 29-year-old is a prolific forward with 35 goals in 87 games for Montpellier, which equates to a goal every 0.4 games.

That’s a decent ratio, especially if it can be translated to the Premier League.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

That is a big if, of course, but he would be a decent secondary option to Bamford.

Leeds should try to do this deal.

News Now - Sport News