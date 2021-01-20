West Ham make major transfer decision over striker bid

West Ham United remain in the market for a new striker.

David Moyes’ side sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month and that has left a giant hole in the club’s squad.

Michail Antonio is now the club’s only senior striker and that was evidenced in the 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

Moyes did not even name a striker on the bench, such is the paucity of the options at the club, and one feels they will need to bring in a forward before the end of the January transfer window.

However, it appears they have made a decision on the potential signing of Joshua King from AFC Bournemouth.

The Hammers have been linked with the former Manchester United academy product before but it appears the club are not set to pursue the Norway international, per Football Insider.

King has scored 52 goals in 182 outings for the Cherries but he has yet to score in the Championship this season.

The report makes it clear that Burnley are more likely to move for the forward as Sean Dyche also looks for attacking reinforcements.

Moyes, it appears, is set to look elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this is the right move for West Ham.

King hasn’t had much of an impact in the second-tier this season and that should set alarm bells ringing for any potential suitors.

The 29-year-old does have a track record of scoring goals but he has been enduring a significant dip in form.

Since scoring 12 goals in 2018/19, he hit just six goals last season, and is now on a run of genuinely profligate form.

Eleven games without a goal in the Championship is not going to turn any heads; West Ham are right to swerve this move.

