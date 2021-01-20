Manchester United fans were left fuming in the first half of their Premier League clash against Fulham on Wednesday night.

They watched on as their team conceded a soft goal in the opening five minutes. Ademola Lookman capitalised on some poor defending to put the hosts 1-0 up at Craven Cottage.

Then, in the 10th minute, United were denied a penalty when Ruben Loftus-Cheek appeared to foul Fred inside the box.

It was a clumsy challenge from Loftus-Cheek, who made no contact with the ball.

But referee Martin Atkinson decided the contact did not warrant a penalty.

Watch the incident here…

At best, you have to say that Loftus-Cheek was incredibly fortunate there. That could easily have been a penalty.

Many fans on social media were quick to blame Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after play was allowed to continue.

They feel that Klopp’s ‘mind-games’ have paid off after he brought up Man Utd’s penalty record after losing 1-0 to Southampton earlier this month.

Klopp said: "Man Utd had more penalties in two years than me in five-and-a-half years... but no excuses for tonight."

That wasn’t strictly true, however. At the time, Liverpool had won 30 penalties under Klopp, compared to Man Utd’s 27 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Here’s what fans on Twitter were saying about Klopp…

We’ll never know for sure whether Klopp’s recent comments have subconsciously affected the decisions of the Premier League’s officials.

In any case, United were back on level terms shortly afterwards thanks to Edinson Cavani, who converted from close range after Alphonse Areola spilt the ball inside his six-yard box.

