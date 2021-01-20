Cristiano Ronaldo made football history during Wednesday night’s Italian Super Cup final between Juventus and Napoli.

The legendary Portuguese forward is now the player with the most official goals ever scored following his latest strike at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium.

Ronaldo surpasses the long-standing record held by the late Josef Bican, who netted 759 official goals during his remarkable career between 1931-1955.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who turns 36 next month, broke the record in the 66th minute with a close-range finish.

His celebration said it all.

Watch Ronaldo’s record-breaking goal here…

What a player. What a career.

Ronaldo scored five goals for Sporting Lisbon, 118 goals for Manchester United and now has 85 for Juventus.

He has also scored 102 goals for Portugal and has Ali Daei’s record (109) goals firmly in his sights.

Let’s take another look at the top 10 players with the most official goals in football history…

10. Arthur Friedenreich - 554 goals

9. Ferenc Deak - 558 goals

8. Eusebio - 615 goals

7. Ferenc Puskas - 706 goals

6. Gerd Muller - 720 goals

5. Romario - 734 goals

4. Lionel Messi - 746 goals

3. Pele - 757 goals

2. Josef Bican - 759 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 760 goals

Just look at the names on that list. To be on top of the pile is an absolutely extraordinary achievement.

Congratulations, Cristiano!

