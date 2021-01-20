Nightmare: Celtic facing up to horror scenario of losing prized asset at knock-down price

Celtic’s season has been a disaster.

This was meant to be their 10th successive league title victory, a historic title triumph that would have given them plenty of bragging rights in Scotland’s top tier.

However, under Neil Lennon, they have roundly failed to keep pace with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Celtic are 21 points behind the leaders, having drawn six and lost two of their 21 games this season, compared to the Gers, who have drawn three times but have yet to lose.

Lennon’s side do have three games in hand but they can only take a maximum of nine points from those, which would move them 12 points behind the Gers.

Rangers, in other words, are effectively champions already.

And now it seems that the campaign could go from bad to worse when it comes to Odsonne Edouard’s future.

The Frenchman remains the jewel in the crown of the club and he has scored seven goals in 15 outings this season, while also providing four assists.

In total, the 23-year-old has scored 72 goals and laid on 35 assists in 151 games; that’s 107 goal involvements, or an involvement every 0.7 games.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

But The Athletic reports that he could now be set to leave in the summer.

Premier League clubs are said to have expressed an interest in the summer but were put off by a price tag of over £35m, though Celtic are unlikely to receive a fee that high in the summer.

PSG hold a 40% sell-on clause in their deal but Edouard is likely to leave in the summer, with just 18 months left on his current contract.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Oh no.

Edouard is the star at Celtic but the club have been in crisis this season and now they could be set to lose their star man.

One has to imagine that a number of clubs will be sniffing a real opportunity to snaffle Edouard away.

His value, per Transfermarkt, is now just £13.5m.

A move at that price would net Celtic only £5.4m, due to PSG’s sell-on clause, and that would leave the club struggling to replace the forward with a proper like-for-like replacement.

This is a nightmare scenario.

News Now - Sport News