Hammers facing snub for £9m-rated ace

West Ham appear to be looking for reinforcements.

The club are, of course, in the market for a new striker, with the club selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month.

They have yet to bring in a new forward, though, and did not name a striker on the bench for their 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

Still, it now seems that there is also interest in recruiting a new full-back.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sport, claiming that the club are rivalling AC Milan for the signing of Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo.

The 24-year-old has struggled for minutes at the Catalan club this season, making just four La Liga appearances under Ronald Koeman in 2020/21.

West Ham are said to have expressed an interest in taking him away from Camp Nou while AC Milan have also made a proposal.

The Italian club want to sign him on an initial loan deal that would involve an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

And on Firpo’s part, he would prefer a move to Italy than a switch to east London.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This isn’t the worst thing for the Hammers.

A move for Firpo would have felt rather superfluous given the form of Aaron Cresswell this season.

The left-back has been exceptional this season, laying on four assists in 19 games, and while he is ageing, he remains the undisputed first-choice.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

West Ham still have Arthur Masuaku too, so a deal for Firpo, surely an expensive one given that his contract runs until 2024 and he is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt, does not seem to make all that much sense.

Letting him move to Milan could see the Irons dodge a bullet in the shape of an out-of-form, and out-of-practice ace.

News Now - Sport News