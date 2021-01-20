Paul Pogba has received more than his fair share of criticism since rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.

He’s divided opinion among the Old Trafford faithful and there’s still talk that this will be his final season with the Red Devils.

But his form has improved of late and he scored one of the best goals of his career away at Fulham on Wednesday night.

Man Utd conceded the opening goal in the fifth minute when Ademola Lookman put the hosts 1-0 up at Craven Cottage.

Edinson Cavani then levelled the scores midway through the first half.

However, this is a match that will be best remembered for Pogba’s moment of magic with 25 minutes left on the clock.

The World Cup winner picked the ball up on the right flank and cut inside on his left before unleashing an unstoppable strike past Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Watch Pogba’s goal here…

That’s outstanding.

It was a magnificent strike from a player who we all know possesses world-class ability.

And it was a potentially huge goal in the Premier League title race, too.

Victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would lift them above Leicester City and Manchester City to the top of the table.

