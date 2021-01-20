Man Utd & Liverpool set to do battle over record-breaking £9m-rated wonderkid

Jamal Musiala is pulling up trees at Bayern Munich.

The 17-year-old has managed to become a fixture in the Bavarian giants’ starting XI even at such a tender age.

Indeed, this season, Musiala has made 18 senior appearances, including 12 in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League.

A versatile presence who can play on the left wing, in central midfield, and in attacking midfield, Musiala was born in Stuttgart but is eligible to play for England, and has already been capped at U21 level.

The teenager came through the Chelsea youth academy and moved to Bayern in 2019 but it appears that talks over a new contract have reached a deadlock.

Goal reports that the two parties are in talks over a deal that could be worth £100,000-per-week, a staggering amount for a player of his age.

And the report states that there are a trio of Premier League clubs eyeing him up: Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Musiala is the youngest player ever to score and play in the Bundesliga for Bayern and, as such, his representatives believe he has earned such a pay rise.

He is still on a youth contract that has 18 months to run and a move away in the summer could become a possibility if the impasse is not broken.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this would be a turn up for the books. Musiala is a remarkable player and has proved his worth for the club already this season.

Per WhoScored, he averages 0.7 shots per game, 1.2 dribbles, is fouled 0.9 times, makes 0.6 tackles, and has a pass accuracy of 84.6% in the Bundesliga, per WhoScored.

He is already valued at £9m by Transfermarkt and it seems that he is an apple ripe for picking off the tree.

He would improve any of the clubs involved in the bidding, and either Liverpool or United would be exceptional destinations given their commitment to blooding youth.

It remains to be seen if he would make a true impact at Manchester City, but one can understand why they are interested, and one feels that a bidding war could well take place this summer.

