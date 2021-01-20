Aston Villa eyeing summer swoop for £16.2m-rated three-goal ace

David Brooks is clearly an exciting talent.

Still with AFC Bournemouth after the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, the 23-year-old has become a genuinely incredible prospect during his time on the south coast.

Across the last two seasons in the top-flight, in 39 games, he managed to score eight goals and register five assists and he has kept that form up in the second-tier.

In 19 games this term, Brooks has scored three goals and laid on five assists, and it seems there is now interest in him from the Premier League.

The Athletic reports that Aston Villa want to sign a young winger under the age of 26 this summer and Brooks has emerged as a target.

The Wales international can play on the right wing, as a second striker, or on the left, and is seen as an attainable target if Bournemouth fail to win promotion to the top-flight.

The club are currently fifth in the second-tier, though they are just four points off Swansea City and the second automatic promotion spot.

However, the report states that Villa are likely to pursue a move for the youngster if the Cherries are consigned to another season in the second-tier.

There are other players under consideration for the club but Brooks seems a fine target; he is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a great deal for Villa.

They have enjoyed some great success this season and a lot of that is down to their smart recruitment.

The signings of Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash both came from the Championship last summer, and both have been key players under Dean Smith.

A bid for Brooks would not exactly be cheap but one has to imagine that the winger will want to return to the top-flight at the first possible opportunity.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.

