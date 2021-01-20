Hammers change tack in striker pursuit due to "complexity" of transfer

West Ham United need a new striker.

The club have not managed to strengthen following the exit of Sebastien Haller to Ajax and they need to recruit a forward to fill the significant gap left in their squad.

Michail Antonio is the club’s main striker at this point, and no striker was named on the bench against West Bromwich Albion in midweek as the Irons picked up three more important points.

Antonio scored in that game, netting his second winner in two games after scoring against Burnley, but the lack of depth beyond him is somewhat alarming.

There has been links with a number of strikers but one who seemed a legitimate target was Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 26 games in all competitions this season and it seemed that the Hammers were set to table a formal bid for the player.

However, Sevilla wanted over €30m (£26.6m), and it does not appear that the club are able to match that figure.

Indeed, Sport Witness now carries a report from RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi, claiming that the Hammers are set to focus on other targets.

They are not expected to submit a second offer due to the “complexity” of any deal, and that they are instead set to pursue other potential forward recruits.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, West Ham just don’t have the money.

The Hammers, per sources, received the majority of the Haller deal in instalments, rather than the fee being received up front.

It means that the Hammers will have to set their sights a little lower if they do want to sign a new striker.

Ajax have committed to paying around £20m for Haller but only £4m of that has landed in the Irons’ accounts thus far.

En-Nesyri was never a realistic target.

